The "Havana" singer pays tribute to her Mexican heritage by singing a mariachi version of the song during Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City special.

Camila Cabello lit up Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City special by adding some Latin flare to the classic holiday song "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

"I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas.' Luis Mirey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn't get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music," the singer said on Instagram.

The "Don't Go Yet" star celebrated her Mexican heritage with a full mariachi band as she sang the cover of the Christmas tune that is now available for streaming on Amazon Music.

She also added a small dedication at the end of her post in Spanish for her Spanish-speaking fans in Mexico. "Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country!🇲🇽❤️ Merry Christmas!" she wrote.

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City premiered on NBC on December 6 commemorating the 10th anniversary of the singer's Christmas album.

Bublé expressed his excitement to have Cabello join the special. Last year, the crooner shared a video of his daughter Vida singing Cabello's hit song "Señorita."

"I'm especially excited about this year's show and our phenomenal guests," Bublé said in a statement. "It will be a night to remember and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone."