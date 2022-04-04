The singer-actress takes to social media to share her grievances over the loss of joy she feels when going to the beach due to paparazzi.

Camila Cabello is an incredibly fierce Latina powerhouse who knows what she wants and where she is going.

But, like most women, even Cabello has days when societal pressures get the best of her.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, April 3, the singer-songwriter shared an eloquent message targeting not only the intrusive paparazzi that follow her, but the way that society sees and characterizes what a "healthy" body should look like.

In the note, Cabello starts off saying, "Every time Ive gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped - somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared - I've worn bikinis that were to small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset. I reminded myself when it impacted myself esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own."

She continues, "A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussle us around."

In the poignant message, Cabello notes how she reminds herself of the fact that those thoughts aren't hers and will do things like listening to inspiring podcasts as well as follow women who promote a body positive messages.

She later explains how she went to the beach on another occasion, but this time she went with the goal of looking good for the pictures as "it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot" and admits that she did not enjoy her time in the least.

"I knew I looked 'good' in the pictures and thought I would feel accomplished and yet Ive never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture's thoughts that became my thoughts," she detailed.