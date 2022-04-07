The Cuban Mexican artist discussed how she currently cultivates privacy and protection after one of the most challenging period of her life.

Camila Cabello has turned one of the darkest periods of her life into art.

In an interview on PEOPLE (The TV Show!), the 25 year old, who hasn't been shy about the importance of taking care of her mental health, opened up about her new outlook on life after facing serious anxiety before and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever," she says. "And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better."

Camila Cabello Credit: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

The "Bam Bam" singer poured her heart into her latest album Familia, set to release on April 8, that is said to have been an autobiographical experience for her. The album has 12 songs—among them "Don't Go Yet" and "Bam Bam," which she collaborated on with Ed Sheeran.

"It was all literally whatever I was feeling that day. I just word-vomited into a mic in the form of a melody," she explained. "It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness."

Cabello, who went through a breakup with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021, revealed she is feeling "amazing now" by "living her truth" and is working on cultivating privacy and protection of her mental health.

Camila Cabello Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

"Because I've been in such s***t places with my mental health, I'm not interested in anything that makes me feel disconnected from myself," she said. "I think there is just a sense of trust in myself that I feel I didn't have before because I was so anxious all the time. I used to think clearly there was something wrong with me, and I have realized there is nothing wrong with me."

Last summer, the Grammy Award winner shared one of the most significant insights she gained from the COVID-19 pandemic with her fans after she felt so "burnt out" she almost quit singing.