The "Don't Go Yet" singer shares a video where her grandmother really gets down dancing la rumba.

She Gets It From Abuela: Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Grandmother's Cuban Swag in New Video

Camila Cabello's abuela has become an internet sensation thanks to a new video shared by the Cuban Mexican songstress on Instagram.

In the adorable clip, Cabello's maternal grandmother, Mercedes, is dancing the traditional Cuban rumba with a black scarf to salsa music.

In the video, which was taken at an intimate family gathering, fans can see that her grandmother is dancing with another woman—and completely steals the show.

There's no questioning that the singer-songwriter's moves run in the family. She notes in the post, "I aspire to this amount of swag. mi abuela."

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section to celebrate Cabello's grandmother for her impressive dancing skills.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz was among the first, writing "Aguaaa," followed by his girlfriend Rachel Valdés, who added, "Oyee siii."

Mercedes has been a long-time inspiration in Cabello's career.

At the 2019 Grammys, the singer dedicated her opening performance at the award show (she sang "Havana") to her grandmother's passion for dancing and her Cuban childhood.

"The performance is based off of my grandma's childhood," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.