Camila Cabello has long been an activist for climate change. From Instagram twerking for mother nature, Twitter posts, to live-streamed concerts, the pop star is serious about raising awareness to protect Pacha Mama.

To show her support for sustainability, the "Don't Go Yet" singer joined Global Citizen Live for a 24-hour global event on September 25, supporting the organization's campaign to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

The Cuban singer performed several songs live in New York City, including "Señorita" with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. During the show, Cabello demanded equity for people everywhere and encouraged fans to act by donating to Global Citizen's campaign.

"There are so many ways each of us can take steps to protect our beautiful planet. It's never been more critical to take action," Cabello said on the platform. "So join Global Citizen and me to learn more about how you can contribute to the fight against climate change!"

Last year, the couple participated in Global Citizen's Together At Home Instagram Live concert series to help stop the spread of the coronavirus where they engaged Live with fans and asked questions regarding proper hygiene, safety, and sending words of support. They also performed "What a Wonderful World" in April 2020 at the One World: Together At Home global broadcast dedicated to healthcare workers.

"This is a crazy time, and we're all going to come out of this together, we're going to pull through, and we're going to try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime," Cabello said during the stream.

The Grammy award nominee had used her social platforms to advocate for several issues affecting people worldwide, including body dysmorphia, mental health, and the importance of supporting grassroots organizations. Earlier this year, she shared the work of 10 organizations she is connected to on Instagram.