Camila Cabello Rings in 25th Birthday With This Huge Announcement

The singer dropped news her fans have been expecting since 2021.

The wait is over—Camila Cabello has announced the release date of her highly anticipated third full-length studio album Familia.

The Cuban Mexican singer welcomed her 25th birthday today by sharing the news on her Instagram where she is wearing a black dress with rainbow ruffles while hugging a little girl.

"2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole f***ing heart," she captioned the post. "FAMILIA. Out April 8."

Celebrities including Camilo Echeverry, Luis Fonsi and Alejandro Sanz took to the comments section to show the "Don't Go Yet" vocalist some love and celebrate both of her recent accomplishments.

"Happy birthday and congrats 🎈🧷" wrote the Spanish singer who collaborated with Cabello on "Mi persona favorita" back in 2019.

"We love you!!! Happy Birthday!! Can't wait to listen to the album!!!!" Camilo wrote.

Cabello had been teasing new music from the album for several weeks by sharing clips and photos of her new single "Bam Bam" alongside Ed Sheeran set to release on March 4.

"Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever," she wrote on a post where she is sitting on the sidewalk with smeared makeup, two bottles of wine and two pints of ice cream. "Also my bday is the day before so triple win 🥳🥳🥳🥳"

Familia was inspired by the Latin Grammy award winner's Cuban and Mexican roots. This is her first music release since her 2019 album Romance, which featured the song "Señorita" alongside ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, earning her two Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

"This album was inspired by two things: family and food," she wrote on Twitter "Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, and dance in the living room with."