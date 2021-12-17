The #ChicaBosses joined L'Oreal Paris in honoring the philanthropic achievements of 10 non-profit leaders that are causing change in their communities.

Camila Cabello and Eva Longoria Team Up To Celebrate "Women of Worth" In Latest Project

Camila Cabello and Eva Longoria brought the Latina power to the L'Oreal Paris' "Women of Worth" event that premiered on December 16 on NBC.

The program celebrated 50 years of L'Oreal Paris' iconic "I'm Worth It" campaign, which has become a celebrated movement that has empowered women throughout the years.

The one-hour long special recognized the philanthropic achievements of 10 non-profit leaders that embody the iconic tagline by championing change in their communities and facing society's most pressing issues.

"Join me and [L'Oreal Paris] tonight at 8 pm EST on [NBC] to celebrate 10 incredibly hardworking ladies making a lasting impact in their communities," Cabello posted on Instragram. "They're truly an inspiration #LOrealWomenofWorth #WorthIt #LOrealPartner."

The Cuban-Mexican singer and the Mexican American actress joined the special alongside other iconic ladies like Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Katherine Langford, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King and Gemma Chan.

Cabello interviewed Starr Davis, founder of The Starr Institute Inc., on her achievements in engaging, empowering and educating the community on child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Every year, L'Oreal Paris recognizes 10 individuals as "Women of Worth" honorees and supports their initiatives by donating $20,000 to support their charitable cause, offering mentorship from the L'Oreal Paris network and a national platform to share their story.