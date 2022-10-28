The songstress has joined other Latinas such as Eva Longoria and Ariana DeBose for the Vote Like a Madre climate change initiative.

Camila Cabello continues to raise her voice for mother earth—this time by voting like a madre.

"As you all know there's a big election this year and that means we get a chance to vote for what truly matters to us, to protect our incredible planet, our incredible planet earth," Cabello said in a YouTube video where she shares her support for the initiative. "I will vote like a madre, like my mother would for me."

The mission of Vote Like a Madre is to mobilize Latina mothers, tias, abuelas, madrinas and sisters to vote about the climate crisis issue our planet faces.

"As mothers, we want nothing more than a clean, safe environment so our children can live healthy, prosperous lives with clean air, water, and a stable climate," said Nathalie Rayes, CEO and President of Latino Victory Project.

"So, in this election, I call on my fellow madres and madre figures to make a pinky promise to their children to demand candidates have bold plans to combat the climate crisis. Together, we can elect a government that will protect our children by taking action on the climate emergency," Rayes continued.

With 63% of Latinas at or over the voting age registered to vote, the campaign encourages Latinas to make a pinky promise toward choosing officials who are taking bold actions on climate change policy. With the initial $5 million, the campaign plans on advertising and direct voter contact.

"Heat, drought, natural disaster, they're all making it harder for our niños to lead healthy, stable lives and we need leaders to protect them," Eva Longoria said in a campaign statement. "As mamás, we can use our votes like we use our voices: to get loud and vote like a madre."

In the past, Cabello has advocated for climate change and poverty through several philanthropic efforts including twerking for mother nature on Instagram, Twitter posts, a tattoo on her neck and performances at Global Citizen Live's 24-hour global event in 2021 and the Together At Home Instagram Live concert series in 2020.