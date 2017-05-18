Camila Cabello's newest single samples this iconic Christina Aguilera song, and for that reason, we're already obsessed

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

After announcing she was departing her band Fifth Harmony late last year, we’ve been eagerly awaiting Camila Cabello’s debut solo single. And finally, Camila released the trailer for “Crying in the Club,” and our ’90s-loving hearts are thrilled by the song.

“Crying in the Club” samples one of the most iconic Christina Aguilera songs ever, and it’s the perfect #TBT moment we didn’t even know we needed today. Some stealthy internet sleuths realized that Camila’s song samples “Genie in a Bottle,” and we’re appropriately freaking out.

Camila’s song isn’t officially out until tomorrow, but you can hear the sample online now.

Of course, you can totally hear those unmistakable “oh oh oh’s” from a mile away, and we absolutely cannot wait to hear the song in its entirety. Camila is a longtime fan of Christina’s (of course!) and even fangirled out upon hearing that Christina danced to Fifth Harmony’s music back in 2015. Christina was caught on video dancing to the band’s hit “Worth It,” and the ladies understandably freaked out. In an interview, Camila said, “to have somebody that iconic jam out to your music is really cool.”

No kidding! Now it seems Camila is returning the love, and we cannot wait to hear her spin on Christina’s breakthrough song on her own debut single.

Check out the trailer for “Crying in the Club,” which is slated for release tomorrow.

And, just for good #TBT measure, please enjoy the original “Genie in a Bottle,” which was released almost exactly 18 years ago this summer.

Truly iconic.