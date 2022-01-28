The Cuban Mexican singer and her friends gave an impromptu concert performance of one of the Canadian singer's songs.

Camila Cabello's 90s Karaoke Tribute to Celine Dion is The Throwback We Didn't Know We Needed

It's all coming back to Camila Cabello as she throws it back to the 90s by paying tribute to one of the most beloved romance songs of all time by none other than the iconic Celine Dion.

The Cuban Mexican singer joined some of her closest friends for a fun night of karaoke on January 25.

The song of choice? Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," which has taken on a life of its own on social media, with videos of women everywhere singing the tune in a dramatic fashion.

"Put this on my vision board," the Cinderella star captioned the clip, where she is sporting a black leather jacket and sunglasses, while she holds up a drink and sings into a microphone.

Fans raved over the performance in the comments section, asking for the "Señorita" artist to share more clips like these.

"Queen of singing Celine Dion," one fan wrote, adding "Queen of singing karaoke."

Another fan added how much they loved seeing this side of the singer on social media. "Never knew I needed a video of you being kind of drunk and singing lmao," they wrote.

This is not the first time Cabello has paid tribute to the Canadian superstar. In 2019, she sang "My Heart Will Go On" as part of Elle's Song Association Game.

In 2022 the singer has been turning up the heat and "living life"—something she has been documenting on social media.

On January 10, the "Don't Go Yet" vocalist shared a photo of on a boat in the Dominican Republic wearing a black triangle-top bikini.

"I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA," the songwriter wrote. "BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO."