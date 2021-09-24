"For my people that suffer but no longer stay silent. For my beautiful people and my Cuban homeland," Cabello said.

Camila Cabello kicked off last night's Billboard Latin Music awards with one of the most memorable acts of the night—a performance of her new single "Don't Go Yet," and a powerful message asking for Cuba's liberty.

The singer remixed the finale of her song as the chorus started chanting "Patria y Vida" (Homeland and Life).

"For my people that suffer but no longer stay silent...For my beautiful people and my Cuban homeland. My people ask for liberty, no more doctrines. We don't want to shout 'Patria o Muerte' (homeland or death), instead 'Patria y Vida' (homeland and life)," she said, referring to the song by Gente de Zona, Yotuel Romero, El Funky, Maykel Osorbo, and Descemer Bueno that has become the hymn for the protests against the island's dictatorship.

The 24-year-old also posted a dedication of her performance and appearance at the awards on Instagram. "For my beautiful people and my Cuban homeland," she wrote on the photo of her on the red carpet sporting a gorgeous red gown.

Cabello has made several public comments regarding the current events on the island both on stage and on her social media accounts. The singer was born in Havana and raised in Cojímar; she moved to the United States when she was a child.

During this year's Premios Juventud, the singer-songwriter joined Gente de Zona and Yotuel to present "Patria y Vida" and delivered a message of support to protesters.