Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Language in Social Media Posts From Her Teen Years
Singer Camila Cabello issued an apology after old social media posts showed the singer using racist language.
Camila Cabello apologized on Tuesday after a series of messages believed to be from her Tumblr account showed her using the n-word and other racially insensitive language. The Cuban singer, 22, shared an apology with her fans for the messages written when she was a teen. “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”
Cabello lamented in the post that she can’t go back several years and change her offensive expressions. “As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past, but once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do,” she wrote.
After facing backlash for her comments, Cabello concluded in her message: “I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand, and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an inch of hate or divisiveness.”