Camila Cabello apologized on Tuesday after a series of messages believed to be from her Tumblr account showed her using the n-word and other racially insensitive language. The Cuban singer, 22, shared an apology with her fans for the messages written when she was a teen. “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Cabello lamented in the post that she can’t go back several years and change her offensive expressions. “As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past, but once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do,” she wrote.

After facing backlash for her comments, Cabello concluded in her message: “I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand, and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an inch of hate or divisiveness.”