OMG! The Latest Photos Fueling the Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have fans crossing their fingers that romance rumors are true. The singers have great chemistry on stage and sparks fly in their music video “Señorita”, but should the #HotNewCouple alerts really go off? Amid romance rumors, Cabello and Mendes were spotted on Sunday holding hands after having brunch in Los Angeles. The Canadian heartthrob, 20, also put his arms around and the Cuban singer, 22, and their body language showed they were very loving and comfortable around each other.

Image zoom (Photo by Manny Hernandez/FilmMagic)

Their new song together “Señorita” was released days before the news of the breakup of Cabello and British dating coach Matthew Hussey —after a year together— became public.

Image zoom Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Both Mendes and Cabello have denied being romantically involved, however their PDA-filled photos keep fueling rumors of a real-life love story igniting.

Image zoom Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The singers also hung out and got close at a Fourth of July party in Los Angeles. Cabello went to Shawn Mendes’ concert at Staples Center on July 5 and posted a message on her Instagram Story about how he “couldn’t be more amazing.”

The singers have been friends for years, after collaborating in the hit song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. This summer they have fans wondering if there is a hot romance brewing.