The Cutest Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Moments at the VMAs

Is it true, la, la, la? Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes really in love? That’s the million-dollar question. The singers shined at the MTV VMAs, performing their sexy ballad “Señorita” surrounded by candles on stage. They also took home the award for Best Collaboration for their smash romantic song. During the spellbinding performance, Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, caressed each other and even teased the audience with an almost-kiss. Their sexual tension on stage was so intense that even newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen jumping in their seats with emotion and cheering for a smooch with the rest of the live audience.

Fans had a hot debate on Camila Cabello’s Instagram, commenting everything from “fake couple” to “soulmates” on the Cuban singer’s post of a photo with Mendes at the show. The globetrotters have been packing on the PDA for months, keeping the paparazzi chasing them on dates together in various cities. Now the speculation is over: PEOPLE confirms they are dating and the MTV VMAs was their first official event as a couple.

Image zoom (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV)

The gorgeous duo, who lovingly held hands at the awards show, were also in sync during their acceptance speech. “We are just so happy that everyone loves this song. We worked super hard on it. VMAs, we love you, thank you for this. This is incredible,” Mendes said, to which Cabello added, “Yes, what he said! Thank you so much to all our fans who are out there watching. We love you so much!”

Image zoom (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Their friendship started back in 2015 when they released their first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Even Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, Cabello’s friend, gave them their blessing, commenting on the “Havana” singer’s Instagram: “Congrats, beautiful couple” with a raising hands emoji. ¡Viva el amor!