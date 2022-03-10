The "Bam Bam" singer shared some wholehearted advice about finding joy in an imperfect life.

Camila Cabello Wants Her Fans to Allow Themselves This One Thing

Camila Cabello is not afraid to get vulnerable with her fans.

After the release of her new single, "Bam Bam," alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the singer has opened up to her multitude of followers on how her life is going and shared her best advice for them during rough times.

"Your life doesn't have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video clip from her newest single, where she is sticking her body out of a car window while it rains.

She continued, "Even through the heartache, confusion, and the messiness...we keep dancing."

The new track is rumored to be about her split with famous ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, since the lyrics go into detail on what life after a break-up looks like and all the changes that happen both internally and externally.

Last November, the couple officially called it quits in a joint statement via Instagram after two years of dating.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," it began.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the message ended..

The news shocked fans, as the Canadian singer and the "Don't Go Yet" star had shared several photos together during Día de los Muertos and often spoke openly about the tenderness and support they shared in their relationship.

Cabello has continued nurturing her self-love, spending time in nature, hanging out with friends and announced the release of her new album Familia on her 25th birthday.