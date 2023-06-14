Diaz's organic and vegan-friendly wine brand, Avaline, teams up with goop Kitchen to whip up the crispest and crunchiest summer salad around.

Cameron Diaz's Crunchy Salad Recipe Wants to Keep You Cool for the Summer

With temperatures and outdoor activities on the rise, our daily meals are beginning to reflect the crisp, refreshing summer season.

For that reason, actress and entrepreneur Cameron Diaz and her wine brand Avaline teamed up with goop Kitchen to create a salad pairing that is as exciting as it is delicious.

From bright carrots to delicious mango, the below summer salad recipe will hit all the spots and help keep you cool for the summer.

And to further elevate your summer salad, pair it with Avaline's Sauvignon Blanc ($26), which has lots of lime and pink grapefruit notes.

Cameron Diaz summer salad Cameron Diaz and her organic and vegan-friendly wine brand, Avaline, team up with goop Kitchen to create Cameron’s Summer Crunch Salad. | Credit: Avaline / goop Kitchen

Cameron's Summer Crunch Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups of salad greens of your choice (Cameron likes romaine and gem lettuce blends)

1 cup of snow peas, julienned or sliced thin

1 cup of carrots, julienned or sliced thin

½ cup of cucumbers, cut into ¼ inch half moon slices

½ mango, peeled and julienned or sliced thinly

1 each avocado, cut in half and sliced

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

¼ cup of cashews, toasted

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of sriracha, or hot sauce of your choice

Juice of one lime

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of fresh ginger

1 tablespoon of miso paste

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

1 clove of fresh garlic, grated or finely minced

1 tablespoon of gluten-free tamari or soy sauce of your choice

½ cup of sunflower oil

1 tablespoon of toasted sesame oil

Garnish Ingredients:

1 cup mixed fresh herbs, we like a blend of mint, cilantro and basil

¼ cup of cashews, toasted and roughly chopped

½ cup of puffed rice

2 wedges of fresh lime

Directions:

For Salad

Layer this salad in a bowl. Start with your salad greens on the bottom, and then layer in all of the vegetables, mango and avocado. Garnish with the herbs on top. When you're ready to serve, toss the dressing with the salad and top with the cashews and puffed rice. Serve with a wedge of lime on the side.

For Vinaigrette