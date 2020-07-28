Calle 13's Eduardo Cabra Drops Visitante Name and Releases Solo Project as Cabra

Eduardo Cabra reached international fame as one half of the legendary Puerto Rican duo Calle 13. Now, the singer is dropping the stage name Visitante — as he was formerly known to Calle 13 fans — and releasing new music under the name Cabra. In the new music video "La Cabra Jala Pal Monte," he sings about a little goat who escapes his cage, eats all the flowers and veggies in the garden, and runs free into the forest.

Image zoom (Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

In the chilling video, the singer is wearing all white and is threatened by a masked figure wearing all black and holding a butcher's knife. People are watching this human sacrifice about to take place on their screens as part of a macabre TV show and must vote yes or no to spare or take his life. In the end, the singer is sacrificed, but when the killer takes off his black mask ... it's Eduardo Cabra holding the knife. “Without Cabra there is no Visitante,” he sings in the video, shot in Buenos Aires by director Niko Sedano.

The song was co-produced by Raúl Sotomayor, aka Tonga Conga, and co-written by Dominican author, singer, and songwriter Rita Indiana.