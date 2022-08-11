The star-crossed lovers-inspired cocktail you didn't know you needed in your repertoire.

Paint the Weekend Red With this Romero and Julieta Cocktail Recipe

Summer weekends are as intoxicating as summer love and even better when accompanied by a refreshing cocktail.

Romero and Julieta is the perfect blend of rosemary syrup with freshly brewed hibiscus tea, powered by the buttery flavor of CaliFino's reposado.

Get in touch with your earthy side as sprigs of rosemary and hibiscus flowers dance together for a symphony of flavor.

Pour over ice and enjoy!

Romero Y Julieta Credit: Courtesy of CaliFino

Ingredients

2 oz. of CaliFino Reposado

1 oz. of Rosemary Syrup

3 oz. of Hibiscus Tea

1 oz. of Dried Hibiscus Flowers

0.5 oz. of Fresh Lime Juice

1 Cup of Granulated Sugar

2 Sprigs of Rosemary

Directions

To make the rosemary syrup, combine sugar, rosemary, and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until the sugar has dissolved or for about three minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, then strain. To make the tea, bring hibiscus and one cup of water to a boil over high heat in a small saucepan. Cook for three minutes, then let cool before straining. To make the cocktail, combine tea, tequila, syrup, lime juice, and 1/2 cup water in a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake vigorously, then strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with rosemary sprig.