Impress the entire familia with this delicious cake recipe by Dominique Ansel and Icelandic Provisions.

This Decadent Cherry and Almond Yogurt Cake is the Only Dessert You'll Need this Easter

Whether you're going for a simple after-dinner chocolate bar or something with more oomph, desserts have a special way of bringing out the joy in everyone's life.

Another great thing about desserts is that you can literally make something absolutely mouthwatering and satisfying with just about any ingredient.

With this in mind, Icelandic Provisions teamed up with NYC-based French pastry chef Dominique Ansel (he invented the Cronut) to create the most delicious of cakes. Check out their decadent recipe below!

CAKE Icelandic Provisions X Dominique Ansel_02 Credit: Icelandic Provisions / Dominique Ansel

Cherry & Almond Yogurt Skyr Cake by Dominique Ansel

Servings: Two (2) small loaf cakes, each serves 3-4 people

Ingredients:

2 containers* (250 gr) Icelandic Provisions Fruit & Nut Cherry & Almond Skyr

1 container (150 gr) sugar

½ container (64 gr) grapeseed oil (or vegetable oil)

3 eggs (150 gr)

1 tsp (4 gr) vanilla extract

1 tsp (5 gr) salt

2 ½ containers (250 gr) All-Purpose flour

½ tsp (2 gr) baking soda

15-20 whole Amarena cherries**

½ cup sliced almonds

*Note: container = the empty Icelandic Provisions Fruit & Nut Cherry & Almond Skyr 4.4 oz (125g) yogurt container

**If you don't have Amarena cherries, you can substitute with fresh pitted black cherries

Equipment:

2 small loaf pans (5 ¾"l x 3 ¼" w x 2 ¼"h)

Mixing bowl

Spatula

Rubber spatula

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 320℉ (160℃). In a mixing bowl, combine the skyr yogurt, sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt with a spatula. Mix until smooth. Add the flour and baking soda, stirring until just combined (be careful not to overmix). Butter your loaf pans. Fill both pans halfway up with batter. Divide cherries and scatter the cherries on top of the batter in both pans. Top off with remaining batter until each pan is ¾ full (do not fill to the top, as the cakes will rise in the oven). Sprinkle the tops with a handful of almonds. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a paring knife/cake tested comes out clean and the surface is golden. Let cool for 5-10 minutes before unmolding. Slice and enjoy!