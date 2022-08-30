This #TastyTuesday we're gearing you up for fall with this healthy salad packed with your favorite autumnal flavors.

Get Ready for Fall With this Butternut Squash and Wheat Berry Salad Recipe

It may still be warm outside, but fall is right around the corner!

To help you incorporate fall flavors into this new season, this #TastyTuesday we're kicking it off with this healthy and hearty recipe filled with berries, butternut squash, wheat berries and a zesty dressing.

Gather up all your ingredients and enjoy!

Butternut Squash Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

3 cups water

1 ½ cups hard red winter wheat berries

2 cups butternut squash cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 large orange, zested

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

¾ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup sliced almonds (Optional)

Directions:

Step 1: Bring water to a boil in a saucepan and add wheat berries. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let cook until soft, 45 to 50 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Step 3: Toss squash with 1 tablespoon oil and place on a baking sheet.

Step 4: Roast in the preheated oven until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer squash to a paper towel-lined plate to soak up excess oil and let cool.

Step 5: Meanwhile, mix orange juice, remaining oil, maple syrup, and orange zest together in a bowl for vinaigrette.

Step 6: Combine cooked wheat berries, roasted squash, vinaigrette, parsley, and cranberries together in a large bowl. Let cool in the refrigerator, 10 to 20 minutes. Top salad with sliced almonds and serve.