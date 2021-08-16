#MondayMotivation: Five Podcasts for Aspiring Fempreneurs
Curious on what it takes to launch a business or monetize your hobby? This week's selection of podcasts bring you topics like entrepreneurship, financial literacy and business coaching.
Where are all our business-oriented chicas? If there's one thing we know it's that we all could you use a little more dinero. Maybe that means getting a raise, starting a side hustle while working a traditional job, or starting and growing a business. Whichever your path is, this week we've hand-picked these podcasts to guide you on your way.
The week's topics range from entrepreneurship to financial literacy to business coaching —and will give you a 360-view on starting and scaling a business. Are you up for it? Put on your headphones and take notes.
Credit: Getty Images
- Yo Quiero Dinero: Personal Finances For Latinas
Jannesse Torres-Rodríguez is a money expert, entrepreneur and business coach with a mission to educate fellow Latinas on topics such as running a small business, generating sustainable generational wealth and investing with purpose. The podcast features episodes, in English, hosted by Torres-Rodríguez.
- Fempreneur Secrets
We all want to know the secrets behind successful businesses, and this English-language podcast will reveal all. Host Huda Hamid shares quick tips, invites notable fempreneurs from around the globe and gives in-depth advice on branding, marketing and business strategies.
- The Jasmine Star Show
Jasmine Star is known for her no-nonsense, passionate approach to scaling businesses using social media. The creator of "Social Curator" hosts this English-language podcast to show you what it means to turn "passion into profit." Each week, Jasmine gives listeners her best business advice through short coaching sessions, conversations with industry experts and valuable tips you can start implementing now.
- Financially Free Journey
Courtney Dyer aims to provide listeners with confidence and clarity surrounding all things money. Each episode covers savings, passive income, debt, investing, retirement and more. If you want to achieve your financial goals, this English-language podcast is for you.
- NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast
For everyday questions about money, NerdWallet's podcast has answers. Let's face it, we all want to improve our relationship with money, whether it's something as simple as opening a savings account or investing in health insurance. This English-language podcast delves into both simple and more complex topics related to income —and brings it on the expert advice front.