Exclusive: Andrea Muñoz Reveals What it Was Like to Have Bad Bunny be Her First On-Screen Kiss

Andrea Muñoz is showing Latinas that ¡si se puede!

The Colombian native is showing off her talents as an actress in Hollywood, making waves alongside A-list stars such as Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Bad Bunny as Mrs. Wolf in Bullet Train.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Muñoz gave us the inside scoop on her rise to fame in Los Angeles, her hopes for more Latino representation and what it was like to have her first on-screen kiss be with Bad Bunny.

You come from Colombia and have worked your way up in Los Angeles. How did it feel to participate in a film with so many incredible actors such as this one?

It's very exciting. It took a long time for me to wrap my mind around [it] because it's an amazing opportunity to start a career. Sometimes you have these insecurities, thinking, "Should I be here? Do I deserve to be here?"

I feel very lucky to be here and to be part of this cast. Of course, my role is not as big as the main characters, but I'm still with them and I still have the opportunity to share this movie as much as them. I feel very lucky and happy and sometimes I cannot believe it's me.

In the film, you play Bad Bunny's wife. What was it like for you to be a screen partner with him?

It was amazing. He was a very nice guy. I was scared at the beginning, thinking, "Is he going to be like a diva, or like a difficult person to work with?" Because, I mean, he's huge! But it was totally the opposite, he was very sweet, very kind. He made the whole love story work because it's easier for you to act like you're in love with someone when someone is being nice and trying.

He made everything very smooth and it was a great time working with him. I'm very glad that I had that opportunity to be with a person that represents Latinos in America that good and now we had the opportunity to share a movie.

We are seeing a rise in Latino actors and actresses being cast in Hollywood films. In Bullet Train, we see that with you and Bad Bunny. How do you think the industry is changing and what are your hopes for the future?

Well, I hope the next movie is just the two of us (laughs). But, seriously, the industry is changing, it's very hard for Latinos to make it in Hollywood, that's not a secret for anyone. We are either in the background or we're supporting actors, but we need movies and we need stories where we're the main and we're the core. That's what I hope for one day, that we can have a movie or story where we're the main thing that is going on.

As a native of Colombia, what are some pieces of your heritage you bring into the roles you play?

I mean, I get cast always as the Latina, so that one is pretty easy to bring. But I feel like the aesthetics that they used in the movie were honoring the Latino community a lot. I mean, [Mrs. Wolf] is a hard-working girl, just like I am here in L.A. She works as a server and I feel like she falls in love with this guy. I could identify with her because I came to this country being very naive and also love crushed me. It was hard for me—same for her.

I wish and I hope that in the future we have even more lines, that we can share more of our culture. It's a big step, but as I said, there's still a long way to go.

How was Mrs. Wolf different than other roles you have played throughout your career and what helped you prepare?

Well, this was a hard role for me in the sense that this was my first kiss on camera. I know some people think it's simple, but it's not—it's very awkward. And there were a lot of kisses on camera, that part was hard. It was the hardest thing for me to prepare myself.

Thank God it was Bad Bunny, but it's still someone that you don't know, it's still a stranger. Your personal space, believe it or not, is such a precious thing, so you have to prepare yourself to say, "okay, this is what is going to happen and it's going to happen a hundred times," because they're going to say "cut, again, cut, again."

You're like, "Jesus, come on, you got it!" That was the hardest part for me. I've played the love interest so many times, but I was never being intimate with a character like that, that was my first experience.

What were your favorite behind-the-scenes moments on set?

My favorite thing was dying—that was my favorite thing to play. This is funny because it wasn't a regular death, it required a lot of my body.