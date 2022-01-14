Building Generational Wealth: 8 Ways Latinos Can Create a Healthy Nest Egg For The Future
Securing your future and that of your family is important. While there are many tools to help you create generational wealth, it can be a bit confusing as to how to go about it. People Chica has compiled eight ways to help you grow that moolah.
What is Generational Wealth?
Per Personal Capital, generational wealth is the total accumulation of financial assets that any one person owns that can be passed down to future generations. This includes things like real estate, stock options, businesses and more. But the publication notes that intangible things like personal finance habits and education can also be applied to that.
Why Creating Generational Wealth is Important
Per the Federal Reserve, there is a disproportion between how much wealth is built up between Caucasians and minorities. The 2019 report found that Caucasian families had five times the wealth built up than that of a Latino family and eight times that of an African American family. So, what happens when you build up wealth? You secure the bag for you and your loved ones' future.
Invest in The Stock Market
Heard of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange? Perhaps The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio? This is where you can buy and sell stocks. Personal Capital details that stocks are a great way to passively build wealth in the long-term.
Apps like Robinhood, Acorns and Charles Schwab are great ways to manage, buy and sell stock. You also have the choice of consulting a financial advisor as well.
Dipping Your Toes Into Cryptocurrency
According to The Washington Post, many BIPOC are looking to cryptocurrency as a way of building up their financial safety net, as they have felt that traditional forms of wealth building typically discriminate against minorities. But before taking the plunge into the deep end, Investopedia suggests doing your proper research, as there are many options out there for you to choose from.
Owning Real Estate
Another great way to build long-term income and wealth is by owning real estate. Whether you're buying and flipping homes or renting out apartments, this could help build up a fair amount of wealth when the time comes to selling your property.
Involving Your Kids
It's important to teach your kids how to properly manage their finances from a young age, as this could have profound effects on how they view money as adults. It is critical that they see money as a tool, and not something to fear or be mindless with.
Jumping Into The Life Insurance Game
Life happens—sometimes leaving our loved ones scrambling for what to do and how to pay for it. Owning a life insurance policy could help ease difficult transitions and help keep your loved ones out of financial ruin.
Saving Money
Clever Finance Girl suggests that you should always "pay yourself first." In other words, when that paycheck comes in, make sure to set some aside in an interest-gaining savings account or investing more money in other forms of wealth-building tools.
Handing Over The Family Business
Successful family businesses can be a great source of income for families. Getting your children involved young could help them establish how the business needs to be run, while also helping the business adapt to what the market will be if the children take over.
How to Pass Down Generational Wealth
There are several ways you can pass along your financial assets to your loved ones. According to Clever Finance Girl, you can create an estate plan with a lawyer, establish a final will and testament, set up custodial accounts or add beneficiaries to your assets in case trouble should arise.