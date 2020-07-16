Brytiago on His New Single "Olvidando" and His Quarantine Birthday Celebration

Puerto Rican artist Brytiago has a lot to celebrate. His debut album comes out Friday, he has a new single with Darell, and he just turned 28. "'Olvidando' with Darell is a special song," he tells People CHICA. "It's a collaboration that contributes to the musical history of what Brytiago and Darell are. When our followers know we are coming out with a song, they know it's going to be a success. I couldn't leave it off the album — it's one of my favorite songs."

The duo also produced a video for the song, which was filmed in Miami and has over 3 million views on YouTube. "The video came through in good vibes," he recalls. "It had been a while since we'd seen each other, so we spent time catching up and having a good time."

Brytiago's first full-length album, Orgánico, is due for release Friday and features a ton of exciting collaborations. "I have no doubt the album is going to be a success and is going to surpass expectations," he says. "I am anxious for it to come out after so much waiting, and I want everyone to enjoy it already. I am more anxious for my fans to hear it than they are!"

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old had a small birthday gathering with his loved ones. "I celebrated with family," he shares. "I didn't get to celebrate with friends because of the pandemic. I spent it working during the day, then much calmer in the night. It was better than I thought it was going to be."

Once the pandemic subsides, he hopes to return to the stage and keep recording new music, which he's been working on during lockdown. "Many collaborations are coming that I can't share yet, and many more surprises are coming from the album as well," he says. "Orgánico isn't the only thing happening for Brytiago — many more things are coming."