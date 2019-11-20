At just 21, Bryant Myers is already well established in the Latin trap world. Considered one of the early pioneers of the movement, he started making his own songs and launching them on social media while still in his teens. Myers is best known for his single "Esclava," but it was the 2016 song "Cuatro Babys" — with Maluma, Noriel and Juhn — that first gained him more notoriety.

Born Bryan Robert Rohena Pérez, Myers grew up in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and as a kid he dreamed of the finer things: cars, Jordans and nice clothes. Wanting more was one of the many reasons why he got into music. "I always liked music and the idea of bringing my family up with me," he tells People CHICA. "I did it for my family and I do it for my family — I make my dreams come true for them."

Image zoom Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Growing up in the neighborhood of Loma Alta, Myers listened to artists like Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Zion y Lennox, Don Omar and Lil Wayne; the latter helped inspire his label, Milo Gang. "It started because of an idea that came to mind, like Lil Wayne creating his company during his time," explains Myers. "Just an idea I always had in my head, because I have a lot of friends and cousins who love and want to go into music. I have always liked that — the opportunity of giving someone the opportunity and the guidance, because I didn't have someone to help me."

Myers released his debut album last year and is currently working on his next project, but last week he released his highly anticipated "Gan-Ga" remix with Anuel AA. "The remix for ‘Gan-Ga' is going to be a hit," he declares. "Anuel AA went in on the song. We're coming up with a few things after the remix."

The Puerto Rican has collaborated with artists like Bad Bunny, Darell and De La Ghetto, all of whom have served as inspiration for his hits. "I let myself be inspired by other singers and genres," he says. "When I sit down to compose, I listen to music and search for ideas in all different types of music."

Expect to see more of Myers next year, especially as he gears up to release his next full-length. "On the [next] album we're coming out with songs with the same flow, but also different things," he explains. "Reggaeton, Afrobeat, different flows — the album is going to be good because it will have a balance of different flows."