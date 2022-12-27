Ring in the New Year With this Surprisingly Easy Bruschetta Appetizer

This #TastyTuesday we're sharing an easy and fresh recipe that will be a crowd favorite at any party.
Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 27, 2022
Anuncio

New Year's Eve parties are all the fun as you gather your uvas and wishes for 2023.

This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you this fresh bruschetta recipe that's refreshing, delicious and easy to make.

¡Disfruta!

Bruschetta appetizer for New Years' Eve.
| Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

  • 20 grape tomatoes
  • 10 ounces of mozzarella cheese, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh basil leaves, chopped
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 1 pinch of ground black pepper
  • 20 toothpicks

Directions:

  1. Toss tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, basil, salt and pepper together in a bowl until well coated.
  2. Skewer one tomato and one piece of mozzarella cheese on each toothpick. Serve on a platter.

You can find the original recipe here.

    • Por Karla Montalván
    © Copyright People en Español. Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com