Ring in the New Year With this Surprisingly Easy Bruschetta Appetizer
This #TastyTuesday we're sharing an easy and fresh recipe that will be a crowd favorite at any party.
Anuncio
New Year's Eve parties are all the fun as you gather your uvas and wishes for 2023.
This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you this fresh bruschetta recipe that's refreshing, delicious and easy to make.
¡Disfruta!
| Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 20 grape tomatoes
- 10 ounces of mozzarella cheese, cubed
- 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 pinch of ground black pepper
- 20 toothpicks
Directions:
- Toss tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, basil, salt and pepper together in a bowl until well coated.
- Skewer one tomato and one piece of mozzarella cheese on each toothpick. Serve on a platter.
You can find the original recipe here.