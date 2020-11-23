Bruno Mars Is Launching a Rum That Tastes Like "Tropical Luxury"

After years of development behind the scenes, Bruno Mars is ready to debut the all-new SelvaRey rum, distilled in the jungles of Latin America by a legendary master blender.

After years of development behind the scenes, Bruno Mars is ready to debut the all-new SelvaRey rum, made in his own creative vision of "tropical luxury wherever you are." "I tried the rum years ago and loved it. It tasted like tropical luxury, like I was on vacation," said Mars. "So we started working together, bouncing ideas about how we could show people how this drink makes you feel. Took some years and a lot of piña coladas but, dare I say, we did it."

Distilled in the jungles of Latin America by a legendary master blender, SelvaRey (which loosely translates to "King of the Jungle") quickly won favor with the most discerning spirit enthusiasts, landing in Michelin-starred restaurants and catching the attention of the multifaceted Mars. The "That's What I Like" singer was instantly inspired by the quality and flavor of the rums. He connected with SelvaRey's founders, and after developing a close relationship, he offered to complement their amazing liquid with his creative vision.

"I don't think there's anyone else in the world who could have nailed this all so perfectly the way he did," added co-founder Seth Gold. "We set out to push the boundaries of the rum category. And Bruno's taken it to the next level, creating a full-blown world of tropical luxury."

