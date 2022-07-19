Tap Into Your Inner Bruja With These 7 Must-Have Items
Let's face it, brujeria has been highly misunderstood for centuries. But, you don't have to be in a coven to tap into your inner bruja powers and your inner magic. Here are seven must-have items to help you embrace your inner witch!
"Witchery" by Juliet Diaz
Cuban indigenous seer, healer, spirit communicator, bestselling author and publisher Juliet Diaz's masterpiece Witchery is the perfect guidebook into your bruja journey. Named the Best Witch by Spirit Guides Magazine, Diaz will help you embrace the witch within, cast off what doesn't serve you, embrace your authentic self and find your truth.
Witchery, $9.98 on Amazon
Goddess Detox Crystal Infused Yoni & Vaginal Wash
Get ready to embrace the magical powers of your yoni with the Goddess Detox Crystal Infused Yoni & Vaginal Wash. If you're looking to manifest wealth, prosperity and attract abundance into your life, the Wealthy Woman and the Pu$$y Power Crystal Infused Yoni & Vaginal Washes are for you. Both are all-natural vaginal feminine washes infused with citrine and rose quartz crystals, peppermint, calendula, aloe vera and lavender.
Goddess Detox Crystal Infused Yoni & Vaginal Wash, $30
The Queen's Complete Vaginal Steaming Set
As seen on Red Table Talk, this vaginal steaming kit brings the Lavender Queen Tings Gown, The Queen's Steam Herbs, and The Queen's Throne Seat. During the steaming process, you allow steam to travel up the vaginal canal to the uterus. The indigenous practice has been performed for centuries for medical and healing purposes to allow old matter to be removed and new energy to flow to the uterus.
Sea Witch Botanicals Incense Set
Did you know that incense can be used to keep energy moving and remove unwanted vibes? Sea Witch Botanicals incense sets are the ultimate gift for those who learn to burn a stick a day. All of their products are free of synthetics and certified vegan.
Sea Witch Botanicals Incense, starting at $15
The Salty Witch Zodiac Packs
Find bruja staples like crystals, jewelry, candles and incense at this online botanica. The Salty Witch Holistic Wellness Shop features zodiac crystal packs for each signs that are personalized to your unique sign.
Moon Mother Apothecary Full Moon Bath
Clear yourself of bad juju and mal de ojo with Moon Mother Apothecary's full moon bath among other herbal medicines and guides. Let go of stale energy by adding this to your full moon ritual.
Full Moon Bath, $33
Moonstruck Crystals Tarot Deck
Every bruja needs her own tarot deck. Moonstruck Crystals is combining the intuitive wisdom of the tarot with the energetic and healing properties of crystals with their new Crystalstruck Tarot. The deck features 78 cards and a guidebook for begginer and experienced readers alike.
Crystalstruck Tarot, $58