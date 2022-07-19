Tap Into Your Inner Bruja With These 7 Must-Have Items

As seen on Red Table Talk, this vaginal steaming kit brings the Lavender Queen Tings Gown, The Queen's Steam Herbs, and The Queen's Throne Seat. During the steaming process, you allow steam to travel up the vaginal canal to the uterus. The indigenous practice has been performed for centuries for medical and healing purposes to allow old matter to be removed and new energy to flow to the uterus.

Goddess Detox Complete Vaginal Steaming Set, $85.00