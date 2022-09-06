Here's Where the Trending "Brownie Lips" Really Got its Start

TikTok is currently abuzz with predictions on the latest fall makeup trends and naturally, we're following along to get you the inside scoop.

Time and time again, Hailey Bieber has influenced millions with the beauty tips she shares on the app, from her "glazed donut" skin care routine to her shimmering manicures.

Her latest viral look has been dubbed the "Brownie-Glazed Lip," and while we're definitely loving the result, we can't help feeling like we've seen it somewhere before.

In her video, which has over 11 million views, the Rhode skin founder lines her pout with a rich brown lip liner, specifically the Scott Barnes lip liner in the shade Naomi, and blends it in with a coat of her brand's Peptide Lip Treatment.

The brown lip liner look has been around for decades, but more specifically, the look has always been popular among Latinas.

The women of the "chola" subculture in Mexican American communities were among the first to embrace the bold look, especially when paired with bold eyeliner and sharp, thin brows.

Eventually, the look became widespread among Latinas of all backgrounds, especially as brown hues for lipstick became more popular in the 90s.

Latinas and women of color are no strangers to having their looks rebranded into something that obscures their origin, especially after having them be subject to scrutiny and criticism.

So while we love this look and will definitely be trying it out this fall, we recommend giving it a try with products from Latina-owned brands.

Alamar Cosmetics Credit: Courtesy of Alamar Cosmetics

Alamar Cosmetics, DesNUDEAs Lip Liner in Divina, $12, alamarcosmetics.com

Tresluce Beauty Credit: Courtesy of Tresluce