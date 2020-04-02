Broadway Star Nick Cordero in Intensive Care With Possible COVID-19

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who appeared in Waitress and Rock of Ages, has been hospitalized. His wife, Amanda Kloots, said that the actor is "having a hard time breathing." Kloots shared a post on Instagram saying the musical star, 41, was in intensive care and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. However, his family is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and fear he may be infected. “My sweet husband needs your prayers please,” she captioned a photo of the actor. “Nick has been sick for a while with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

The Tony-nominated actor is also known for his work in the plays A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway and his TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. PEOPLE reached out to the actor's representative but has received no comment so far.

Image zoom (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"I miss him terribly," Kloots admits in the post. "I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing."

Thankfully Kloots and Elvis, her son with Cordero, are feeling healthy and have no symptoms. "Elvis and I are feeling completely fine," the fitness trainer wrote. "My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels."

The actor was hospitalized on Sunday, his wife shared in an Instagram Story. “He’s struggling a lot but I’m keeping positive,” she assured her followers. “We’re just hoping Nick pulls through this in this really hard time. It’s been really, really scary but I’m hopeful.”