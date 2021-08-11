Selena Gomez responded to a Britney Spears post where the "Circus" singer quoted one of her songs, and added an invitation: "Love you @britneyspears! You're welcome to come cook with me any time!"

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez Show the World How to "Kill Em With Kindness" on Instagram

Selena Gomez and Britney Spears are showing the world the true meaning of solidarity with a sweet and supportive social media exchange.

According to published reports, Spears was denied her request to be removed from her father's conservatorship ahead of schedule by a judge earlier this week. The pop superstar has been facing this very public and difficult legal battle and took to social media to share.

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm I'm gonna post a little less from now on!!!" Spears wrote on an Instagram post that was accompanied by a video featuring the making of avocado toast.

Spears also quoted lyrics from Gomez's "Kill Em With Kindness" on the same post.

"In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!" the Billboard Music Awards winner wrote. "As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place…I know it…you know it…kill them with kindness."

Gomez responded to Spears showing her support as the legal fight to end her conservatorship continues: "Love you @britneyspears! You're welcome to come cook with me any time!"

It's not the first time the singers have supported each other. Earlier this summer, Spears received a gift from Gomez's Rare Beauty line and a bikini from La'Mariette swimwear —a collab between Gomez and the company— and shared it with fans on Instagram.

"Ok guys … great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @selenagomez !!!! Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good !!!!" Spears wrote. "Selena …. Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I've been looking for shimmers !!!!!!"