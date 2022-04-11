The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share her the very big news of her pregnancy.

Baby on Board: Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Her Third Child

Britney Spears is pregnant, the singer confirmed in an Instagram post on April 11.

The 40-year-old singer, who recently enjoyed a trip to Maui, took to social media to share the news of her bundle of joy.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼," the singer wrote on the post.

She continued, "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …"

Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, explained she wouldn't be exposing herself to the public to avoid the paparazzi. She also discussed the depression she felt during her previous pregnancies and how she feels relieved the topic is now discussed.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have," she said. "It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday…"

According to the "Baby One More Time" vocalist, she is taking steps toward her wellbeing.

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

The People's Choice Award winner and husband Sam Asghari have already received an out pouring of support from fans and friends.

"Congratulations sis!! 🥳 I'm so excited for you!!😍 Love you!!!🥰, " Paris Hilton wrote in the comments section.