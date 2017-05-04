So a Britney Spears musical could be in the works, and we need it, baby (one more time)

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

If there’s one person who’s music would work *perfectly* in a Broadway musical it’s the legendary and incomparable Ms. Britney Spears. That’s why the news that a potential Britney Spears musical could be in the works has us very, *very* excited indeed.

Next year marks the 20 years since Britney Spears burst on to the music scene with her hit debut single “…Baby One More Time.” Since then, BritBrit has gone on to become one of the biggest selling artists of all time, and, despite a few lows, is still riding high with her hugely popular Las Vegas residency.

However, after four years in Las Vegas, it’s been announced that Britney is about to change up the game (baby) one more time. Her residency “Britney: Piece of Me” comes to an end in December, and according to her manager Larry Rudolph, there could be a world tour, a new album, and other projects on the horizon.

Now it’s been reported that one of those projects could come in the shape of a Britney Spears musical: Britney could be coming to Broadway.

According to a report by Forbes, BritBrit’s managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber have started to explore the possibility of bringing some of the singer’s most iconic songs to Broadway for a musical.

Of course, we know that jukebox musicals are incredibly popular, with the likes of Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You, and the songs of Carole King all becoming hit shows.

In fact, according to the report, Britney’s mangers have met with theater veteran Jerry Mitchell, who helped turn Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s life into a hit show. While that show, On Your Feet!, was about the personal lives of both Gloria and Emilio, Mitchell has stressed that if a Britney musical were to come to fruition it “would NOT be autobiographical.” Hey, Britney is extremely private, and, like Mamma Mia!, it would be super fun to see how the show is put together.

In fact, we totally have some title suggestions — Me Against theMusical?; Gimme Me Encore?; I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman (literally though, what a title that would be).

We’ve got our fingers and toes crossed that Brit’s music will drive us crazy and that’s it’ll do it again, but just on Broadway!