One Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor's Death Charged With Wanton Endangerment

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges for one of the three Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot during a March 13 raid on her home. Former detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his gun into the homes of Taylor's neighbors, but he was not charged with Taylor's murder. Sergeant Johnathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, both of whom shot Taylor, were not charged.

Prosecutors said that Cosgrove and Mattingly were justified in using force to protect themselves, but the FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law. Each of Hankison's wanton endangerment charges carries a sentence of up to five years; his bond was set at $15,000.

According to her death certificate, Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot five times during the no-knock raid executed by Mattingly, Cosgrove, and Hankison. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Taylor family, called the grand jury's decision "outrageous and offensive." Politicians and celebrities have also weighed in on the jury's decision. "Breonna Taylor's life mattered," tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders. "This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now."

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro spoke out about the charges on Wednesday afternoon. "Breonna Taylor was murdered in her own home by police," he wrote. "This isn't justice or accountability. This is a broken system."