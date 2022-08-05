5 Ways Breastfeeding Affects Your Sex Life

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week we're supporting mamás with everything they need to know about intimacy while nursing.

From August 1 to 7, World Breastfeeding Week celebrates the importance of supporting mothers and babies during one of the most important periods of their lives.

According to worldbreastfeedingweek.org, breastfeeding is key to improving nutrition, ensuring food security and reducing inequality between and within countries.

In addition to the pivotal role nursing mothers play in our society, at People Chica we recognize the emotional and physical toll mamás bear during this beautiful and difficult time, including several factors in their sex life that are affected by breastfeeding.

Motherhood Credit: Getty Images

In honor of this week we're supporting mamis with these five important facts on how breastfeeding affects sex and what they can do about them.

Decreased libido

Falling estrogen levels and lowered progesterone can lower libido. Additionally, oxytocin is released while breastfeeding, making the body feel like it doesn't need sex. Don't worry, after 4-6 months, when your baby starts eating solids, you should notice a difference as your hormones balance and your sex drive returns.

Leaking or squirting milk during sex

It's all too common for moms to leak milk during sex while they're breastfeeding. Milk squirts from the breasts due to the release of oxytocin during orgasm and breastfeeding. If you're planning on having sex, feed your baby or pump before to reduce chances of leaking.

Sex Credit: Getty Images

You might feel orgasmic

According to Flo Health, arousal during breastfeeding is completely normal due to oxytocin release and physical stimulation. However, the arousal felt during breastfeeding is not due to being eroticized by the idea of nursing your baby, it's an involuntary reaction from your body, no need to feel shame or embarrassment.

Ramp up the self-love

Pregnancy and postpartum means contending with physical changes. Your breasts may look asymmetrical due to the amount of milk and effects of breastfeeding and pumping. You may also be experiencing chapped and sore nipples. Allow yourself some grace and remember to honor all your body does for you, even in trying times. Try a salve or nipple cream to alleviate pain.

self love Credit: Getty Images

You may experience dryness during intercourse