3 Ways You can Take Care of Your Health this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

During the month of October, we commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to get educated and become proactive about reducing the risk of breast cancer and focus on supporting individuals who have been diagnosed with the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States.

Contributing factors to the disease include, but are not limited to, overuse of alcohol, family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, obesity, tobacco use and hormone replacement therapy can increase the probability of being diagnosed, regardless of age.

However, there is hope for women everywhere as changes to behavior and lifestyle can help mitigate the risk of breast cancer. In accordance with guidelines from the National Breast Cancer Foundation, we're bringing you three tips to help you reduce your risk this #MondayMotivation.

Breast Exam Credit: Getty Images

Get Screened Early: Detection is Key

Early screening is key to early detection and treatment, which can make a difference in prognosis. Mammograms, at-home breast exams and regular doctor visits are some of the ways in which you can be proactive in the early detection of breast cancer.

Establish a habit of checking your breasts monthly after your period and talk to your doctor regarding any potential risks you may not know about.

Stay Active: A Moving Body is a Healthy Body

Staying active and maintaining a healthy weight is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health, the CDC states. Daily activity such as running, yoga, walking or weight lifting can prolong life and effectuate reduced risk for disease.

Studies also show that physical activity in cancer survivors has resulted in better quality of life and improved physical fitness.

Yoga Credit: Getty Images

Add More Fruits, Vegetables and Water to Your Diet

Studies by the Susan G. Komen Foundation show that eating fruits and vegetables is linked to a decreased risk of some breast cancers. Results from a meta-analysis that combined 15 studies state that women who ate the most fruits and vegetables had a slightly lower risk of breast cancer compared to women who ate less.

Vegetables that contain carotenoids have also been linked to a reduction in breast cancer risk for estrogen receptor-negative types of breast cancers.