Kick-Start Healthy Eating Habits with this Blueberry Smoothie Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we're helping you start the new year right with this blueberry breakfast smoothie.
If you've started the new year with the resolution to kick-start healthy eating, we've got the recipe for you.
This #TastyTuesday we're sharing a smoothie recipe full of fresh blueberries, greek yogurt and a pinch of cinnamon.
| Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of fresh blueberries
- ½ cup of Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup of orange juice
- 1 tablespoon of white sugar, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 pinch of ground cinnamon, or to taste
- 3 ice cubes
Directions:
- Blend blueberries, yogurt, orange juice, sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together in a blender on low speed for 30 seconds. Increase speed to high and blend until smooth, about two minutes.
- Add ice and blend on high until smooth, about one minute more.
You can find the original recipe here.