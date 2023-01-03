Kick-Start Healthy Eating Habits with this Blueberry Smoothie Recipe

This #TastyTuesday we're helping you start the new year right with this blueberry breakfast smoothie.
Por Karla Montalván Enero 03, 2023
If you've started the new year with the resolution to kick-start healthy eating, we've got the recipe for you.

This #TastyTuesday we're sharing a smoothie recipe full of fresh blueberries, greek yogurt and a pinch of cinnamon.

¡Disfruta!

Blueberry smoothie.
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of fresh blueberries
  • ½ cup of Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup of orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon of white sugar, or to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch of ground cinnamon, or to taste
  • 3 ice cubes

Directions:

  1. Blend blueberries, yogurt, orange juice, sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together in a blender on low speed for 30 seconds. Increase speed to high and blend until smooth, about two minutes.
  2. Add ice and blend on high until smooth, about one minute more.

You can find the original recipe here.

    • Por Karla Montalván
