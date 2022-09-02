Are you wearing the right bra? Check out this bra fitter’s viral advice for which bra best suits each shape.

Here's What Bra You Should Wear for Your Breast Shape, Per a Fit Expert

By now, you've probably heard that many women aren't wearing the right bra size. This could be influenced by uneven breasts and fluctuating weight—but what about bra shape?

On TikTok, lingerie store owner Nicola Crook has gone viral with her advice on which bra is best for each breast shape.

Here's a breakdown of each of her suggestions with a pick for everyone available on her very own website.

Pendulous

For breasts that are fuller on the bottom, reach for a balconette shape that helps push them up.

Side set

Sometimes called "east-to-west" facing, this shape will benefit from a side support bra.

Asymmetrical

Crook recommends a full coverage bra with stretch lace and a shaper on the smaller side if desired.

Bell shape

For breasts that are smaller at the root and widen towards the bottom, a plunge shape is ideal.

Athletic

If you're looking for a fuller look to more muscular breasts, Crook recommends a push-up style.

Round

Full coverage offers great support for a wide range of sizes.