Here's What Bra You Should Wear for Your Breast Shape, Per a Fit Expert
By now, you've probably heard that many women aren't wearing the right bra size. This could be influenced by uneven breasts and fluctuating weight—but what about bra shape?
On TikTok, lingerie store owner Nicola Crook has gone viral with her advice on which bra is best for each breast shape.
Here's a breakdown of each of her suggestions with a pick for everyone available on her very own website.
Pendulous
For breasts that are fuller on the bottom, reach for a balconette shape that helps push them up.
Freya, Starlight Bra, $62, brasandhoney.com
Side set
Sometimes called "east-to-west" facing, this shape will benefit from a side support bra.
Fantasie, Aubree Underwire Side Support Bra, $70, brasandhoney.com
Asymmetrical
Crook recommends a full coverage bra with stretch lace and a shaper on the smaller side if desired.
Fantasie, Fusion Underwire Full Cup Bra With Side Support, $59, brasandhoney.com
Bell shape
For breasts that are smaller at the root and widen towards the bottom, a plunge shape is ideal.
Elomi, Kim Underwire Plunge Bra, $66, brasandhoney.com
Athletic
If you're looking for a fuller look to more muscular breasts, Crook recommends a push-up style.
B.tempt.d By Wacoal, B.wowd Push Up Bra, $42, brasandhoney.com
Round
Full coverage offers great support for a wide range of sizes.
Elomi Sachi Underwire Plunge Bra, $64, brasandhoney.com