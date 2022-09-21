This Thyme Well Spent Cocktail Recipe is the Perfect Hump Day Treat
This herbal and citrus-infused cocktail is the perfect pairing for a fall afternoon.
Anuncio
There's always time for a good cocktail and shaking this one up will definitely be Thyme Well Spent.
Blended with High West Bourbon, lemon juice, ginger oil and a sprig of thyme, you're sure to take your taste buds for a spin at your next dinner party or unwinding in the afternoon.
Enjoy!
Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of High West Bourbon
- 0.5 oz of Lemon Juice
- 0.5 tsp of Maple Syrup
- 4 oz of Q Ginger Ale
- 1 Thyme Sprig
- 1 Lemon Peel
Preparation:
- Remove the leaves from the sprig of thyme. Muddle the leaves at the bottom of a mixing glass and add the remaining ingredients except for the Q Ginger Ale.
- Shake and then strain into a large rocks glass.
- Top with Q ginger Ale and garnish with another thyme sprig.