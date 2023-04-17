Author V Castro shares an exclusive excerpt with People Chica of her upcoming novel which hits bookshelves on April 18.

Life can pull us in any number of ways oftentimes leading us down a path that seems to claim the power we carry inside us.

In her latest novel, The Haunting of Alejandra, author V Castro skillfully pens a story that weaves heartbreak, mental health, and Mexican folklore in a way that is not only captivating but also eerily unforgettable.

Castro, whose book hits shelves on April 18, exclusively shares with People Chica an excerpt from her novel below.

Alejandra

Philadelphia—2020

Alejandra sat beneath the square showerhead in their newly refurbished bathroom. Her feet touched the glass, and her head leaned against the tiled wall. The bathroom was the only place in the house where she could lock the door.

She felt numb as she imagined her mind and body crumbling, her every cell fragile as limestone. The image came to her of a skull, like the ones from centuries ago at the bottom of cenotes in Mexico. For the last four years, she had been that skull.

The doorknob jiggled.

"Mom, Mom, hurry up." A small voice called for her over and over.

Just five minutes. One minute.

Please.

One second alone to breathe?

She looked toward the door. Her body trembled with the overwhelming desire to shrink to the size of the blood clots trailing down her legs.

Her period arrived like clockwork every month—the only thing she could predict after her tubal ligation. No more children. Never again.

She already had three children. Each birth had left an open wound where each of those pieces of flesh had been hacked off from her.

Since then, Alejandra's inner world had felt like the scary part of death: They say nothing exists after the brain short-circuits to darkness and the heart squeezes out its last bloody tears. And that was her. For years she abandoned herself to be a willing sacrifice to please everyone around her, and now nothing existed within her anymore. Even her own hand was not a hand at all, but a blade she used to carve her heart for anyone who asked her for it.

Beyond the beaded veil of water on glass, a white form appeared in front of the towel rack.

Alejandra didn't have her glasses or contact lenses on. It was likely just steam. Or was it her towel? She could have sworn she'd hung it on the hook behind the door. She glanced in that direction. The towel was there. She turned back to the rack, her neck popping from the quick movement.

The form lingered.

What could have been a towel now appeared to be a torn dress. It looked almost like a white mantilla. Her poor vision moved in and out of focus.

From the center of the silhouette rasped a voice so minute it might have come from her own mind.