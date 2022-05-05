Diversify Your "To Be Read" List with These 7 Book Subscription Boxes
With so many books out in the world, figuring out what to read next can become quite a daunting task. Thankfully there are book subscription boxes out there that'll help take that guesswork out of the equation. For our #Bookmarked series, People Chica is highlighting seven book subscription boxes that you need to know about.
Book of the Month
Each month you'll get the option to choose from five to seven must-have books, with the ability to pick either choose one book or multiple books depending on your reading speed.
Once you're done with your book, you can share your review to help future readers out when it comes time to choose a book.
Book of the Month, $15.99/month (first book is $9.99), bookofthemonth.com
Sweet Reads Box
This Canadian-based book subscription has splashed into the United States with its uniquely curated boxes.
Choose between their monthly subscription plan or buy a single box from any number of limited edition boxes or past boxes.
Sweet Reads Box, $89.99, us.sweetreadsbox.com
The Bookish Box
The Bookish Box offers readers the option of either subscribing to a YA book box or an Adult book box (or both!).
Each box comes curated with unique items chosen to match a central theme going on that month.
The Bookish Box, $38-$62 (prices vary per subscription box), thebookishshop.com
LitJoy Crate
LitJoy Crate is the place to be if you love all things YA and magic.
This quarterly box ships out with some of the hottest YA novels in a box brimming with fandom-inspired items.
LitJoy Crate, prices start at $23.99, litjoycrate.com
Call Number Box
The Call Number box is a quarterly book subscription that spotlights Black literature and authors.
Call Number was founded and is curated by a former librarian with the goal of shining a on the African American experience and the African Diaspora.
Call Number, $23-$156, call-number.cratejoy.com
Used Books Monthly
This book box wants to show some TLC to gently used books everywhere.
Choose from one of three "book envelope" plans as well as the genre you'd like to read to enjoy some truly unique reads every month.
Used Books Monthly, $5.49-$175.08, usedbooksmonthly.com
OwlCrate
OwlCrate offers readers some of the best and most enchanting reads around packed alongside some serious goodies.
Choose from their one month, three month or six month plans and dive into some uncharted reading waters that'll have you wishing for more books.
OwlCrate, $32.99-$185.94, owlcrate.com