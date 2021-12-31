5 Books Coming Out in 2022 That You'll Want To Add To Your Reading Queue
In this week's #Bookmarked, People Chica is bringing you five books slated for release in the new year.
Books always find a way to teach us more about ourselves than any other form of entertainment.
From introspective biographies to fantastical worlds where science fiction reigns supreme, there are a million and one ways books epitomize growth.
For our last #Bookmarked of 2021, People Chica is highlighting five books and authors across genres and ethnicities to bring you something that is as unique as your reading style.
Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho - slated for January 4, 2022
This contemporary novel vividly depicts the story of two childhood friends over the span of 20 years as they navigate all that life throws their way. Chen Ho pulls back the layers of complexity that all female friendships are layered with in a way that is not only refreshing, but honest. $22, www.amazon.com
The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman - slated for January 4, 2022
Raman's The Ivory Key is set to be the first book in an Indian-inspired duology that digs into the true meaning of survival, duty and the complex nature of family relations. Follow along as Vira embarks down a path to find the answer to the loss of her kingdom's most valuable resource: magic. $20, www.barnesandnoble.com
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson - slated for February 1, 2022
Wilkerson's debut novel deep dives into the idea that what we inherit does not dictate who we become. Black Cake follows the story of two siblings, Byron and Benny, as they try to decode their late mother's mysterious message and last wish—something that leads them down a truly incredible discovery of their heritage and lineage. $20, www.target.com
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir - slated for March 1, 2022
Tahir weaves a story about love, forgiveness and what happens when a deep friendship is tested by external forces. This contemporary YA novel brilliantly paints a multi-generational story that spans across two continents and follows characters who refuse to allow the ghosts and monsters of their past dictate their present. $16, www.amazon.com
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone - slated for May 24, 2022
In Two Nights in Lisbon, Pavone pens a thriller that will take readers down a path of unexpected twists and turns. Follow along as Ariel Price navigates the mysterious disappearance of her young husband and sets out to risk everything in order to uncover the truth. $28, www.walmart.com