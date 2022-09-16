Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These six authors want to help you tap into your true power so that you can build the career and life you've always dreamed of.

Navigating your career can sometimes feel like a percarious game of high-stakes chess—one perceived misstep and you could be feeling the echoes for what feels like a lifetime.

Today, women from all walks of life can access more information than ever before to help maneuver pivotal moments in their lives and careers with confidence and gratitude.

Thankfully for us, the below six Chica Bosses and authors have paid it forward and taken pen to proverbial paper and shared what they feel all folks (not just women) need to know about advancing in the workplace and turning their careers into something they are truly proud of.

Woman sitting on a windowsill, reading a book Credit: Getty Images / Kathrin Ziegler

Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women by Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda

Embarking down the path of entrepreneurship can be a tough one, so it's understand that fempreneurs are always on the hunt for all the help they can get.

Noted as the "only Spanglish project-launching toolkit and female entrepreneur planner," Jefa in Training dives deep into what you'll need to take your business, brand or side hustle to the next level.

Jefa in Training, $20.99, Amazon

Goodreads Rating: 4.43/5

The Virtuous Circle: Restore Your Confidence, Bounce Back, and Emerge Stronger by Gaby Natale

The path to success is not linear, nor is it all about "who you know." In The Virtuous Circle, the award-winning SuperLatina talk show host and author interviews several successful and prominent figures—all of who fall under a human archtype—to see how it was that they truly achieved success and purpose within their lives.

The Virtuous Circle, $12.29, Target

Goodreads Rating: 4/5

Embrace the Work, Love Your Career: A Guided Workbook for Realizing Your Career Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Confidence by Fran Hauser

Hauser, who is also the best-selling author of The Myth of the Nice Girl, truly brings it with her second career-focused book. This guided workbook gently nudges you to put pen to paper (literally) and truly put your career and life goals into perspective. There's even coloring exercises to help get your creative juices flowing.

Embrace the Work, Love Your Career, $19.95, Barnes & Noble

Goodreads Rating: 4.91/5

The Glass Ledge: How to Break Through Self-Sabotage, Embrace Your Power, and Create Your Success by Iman Oubou

From overthinking a situation to not properly negotiating a deal, sometimes we can be our own worst enemies. In The Glass Ledge, Oubou elegantly details all the ways we often self-sabotage when it comes to achieving the success we truly want and desire—and how to fix it.

The Glass Ledge, $18.34, Walmart

Goodreads Rating: 4.43/5

Brave, Not Perfect: How Celebrating Imperfection Helps You Live Your Best, Most Joyful Life by Reshma Saujani

Saujani, who also founded the national non-profit Girls Who Code, tackles the societal ideal that girls, women and femmes everywhere need to be perfect and flawless all the time.

Brave, Not Perfect, a literary extension of her TED talk Teach girls bravery, not perfection, serves as a reminder that in order to succeed you don't need perfection—just a little bit of bravery.

Brave, Not Perfect, $13.69, Amazon

Goodreads Rating: 4.16/5

Career Confinement: How to Free Yourself, Find Your Guides, and Seize the Fire of Inspired Work by Elizabeth Pearson

Feeling stuck and aren't quite sure how to break free of your mental and emotional blockages? Pearson's Career Confinement wants to help you unleash your inner chica boss so that you can truly achieve a career and life that is genuinely and truly fulfilling.

Career Confinement, $15.99, Barnes and Noble