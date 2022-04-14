7 Books Perfect for Kick-Starting a Reading Club with Your Chicas
Reading is one of the most magical forms of travel. You get to dive into worlds of thrilling intrigue, sweeping romances and powerhouse characters. There's only one thing that makes reading better—doing it with your chicas. In this week's #Bookmarked, People Chica is bringing you seven books great for kicking off a book club.
Conjure Women
Afia Atakora's novel follows three intricate and bold women in this pre and post Civil War era story. Follow the wise healer and midwife, Miss May Belle, her daughter, Rue, and their master's daughter, Varina, as they delicately navigate the bonds and secrets that tie them together while coping with their ever-changing world.
Conjure Woman, Afia Atakora, Fiction, $12, Amazon
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
If you haven't read Taylor Jenkins Reid's smash hit novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo—here is your sign. Jenkins Reid pens a beautiful story about unexpected connections, forbidden love and total heartbreak.
Follow along as unknown reporter Monique Grant dives into the mysterious life of legendary actress Evelyn Hugo and how their lives fortuitously intersect.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Fiction, $10, Target
Pachinko
Min Jin Lee pens a generational family story that centers on the power that one decision can have for years to come. From the quiet streets of Korea to the bustling cities of Japan, Pachinko dives headfirst into the intersection where love, sacrifice, ambition and loyalty meet.
Pachinko, Min Jin Lee, Fiction, $14, Amazon
The Henna Artist
Alka Joshi's novel dives into a duality many women understand very well: code switching between the traditional values they were raised with and the ever-growing challenges of modernity.
The Henna Artist follows the story of the oh-so cautious Lakshmi as she carves out a life for herself as Jaipur's most sought after henna artist. But one day, her past, which she has so fiercely kept secret, shows up to rock her carefully curated world.
The Henna Artist, Alka Joshi, Fiction, $14, Target
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
Everyone loves a good mystery, and The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle definitely delivers. Not to be confused with The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Stuart Turton's novel follows Aiden Bishop as he seeks to discover who killed Evelyn Hardcastle. But there's a twist—at the start of every day, Aiden wakes up in a different body.
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, Stuart Turton, Fiction, $14, Barnes and Noble
Cleopatra and Frankenstein
Cleopatra and Frankenstein is Coco Mellors' debut novel—and what a way to start. Mellors writes a story that is both captivating, heartbreaking and humorous as it follows protagonists Cleo and Frank navigating the twists and turns of their seemingly opposite lives and personalities, as well as how their decisions affect those around them.
Cleopatra and Frankensteinm, Coco Mellors, Fiction, $20, Walmart
The Island of Missing Trees
At it's core, Elif Shafak's The Island of Missing Trees is a story about secret love and what happens when that love is seemingly lost to time. Hailing from two distinct cultures, Kostas and Defne meet in secrecy, as they cannot live their love out loud.
Once war breaks out on their native island of Cyprus, the two are separated, never to see one another again. Fast-forward some years, with Kostas returning to his home looking of his lost love.
The Island of Missing Trees, Elif Shafak, Fiction, $18, Barnes and Noble