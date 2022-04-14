7 Books Perfect for Kick-Starting a Reading Club with Your Chicas

If you haven't read Taylor Jenkins Reid's smash hit novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo—here is your sign. Jenkins Reid pens a beautiful story about unexpected connections, forbidden love and total heartbreak.

Follow along as unknown reporter Monique Grant dives into the mysterious life of legendary actress Evelyn Hugo and how their lives fortuitously intersect.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Fiction, $10, Target