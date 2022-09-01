Salvadorian American entrepreneur Melissa Gallardo's candle brand is now available at stores across the country.

Bonita Fierce is the First Latina-Owned Candle Company to Debut at Nordstrom

Get ready to make your casita smell like heaven with Bonita Fierce candles.

Founded by Chica Boss Melissa Gallardo, a Long Island-based entrepreneur, Bonita Fierce has become the first and only Latina-owned and inspired candle brand at Nordstrom.

"I'm the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, born and raised by a single mom on Long Island, NY," she said in a statement. "Navigating language, culture, and heritage was always a challenge; the feeling of what home meant, embracing my heritage, and connecting my Salvadoran roots."

Melissa Gallardo Credit: Bonita Fierce

Gallardo started her company amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 as a way to pass the time. Now, her business has tripled in sales and she has become a trailblazer in the home fragrance industry, filling a gap with Latin-inspired scents.

"I always felt insecure in my identity as a Latina and had to deeply assimilate in my community to be accepted as an American. Over the course of my life I gradually began to extinguish my fears of not being Latina enough," she explained.

The candle collection, which connects with the Latin culture, features scents such as Cafecito Con Leche, Azúcar, Lavender Fabulosa, Azucar, Coquito and more.

Bonita Fierce Credit: Courtesy of Bonita Fierce

"Latinos don't have scents and fragrances that accurately represent them in the home fragrance industry. You'll find scents like Ocean Breeze, Champagne Toast, or Merry Merlot, or find big brands appropriating our culture and celebrating Latin@ heritage once a year," she added.

"Bonita Fierce Candles is a gateway to celebrate and elevate the cultural crossroads of being Latina and American year-round," Gallardo concluded.