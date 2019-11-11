What to Know About the Political Crisis in Bolivia

By Lena Hansen
November 11, 2019 03:29 PM

1 de 11

A COUNTRY IN TURMOIL

(Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

After over a decade in power, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday following massive protests against him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

BOLIVIANS UNITED

(Photo by Marcelo Perez Del Carpio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Morales and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera, said in a national address that they were both stepping down to stop the violence affecting the country for weeks. Bolivians accused the political leaders of fraud and undermining democracy, but they claimed to be victims of a coup.

3 de 11

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN

(Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The opposition was felt throughout Bolivia, as graffiti messages appeared that accused Morales of being a “dictator” and a “murderer.”

Advertisement

4 de 11

ADIÓS EVO

(Photo by Alexis Demarco/APG/Getty Images)

Morales was the first indigenous president of Bolivia and was popular when he came to power; he was regarded as a symbol of political change and a fighter for social equality. “I want to tell you, brothers and sisters, that the fight does not end here,” Morales said in his resignation speech. “The poor, the social movements, will continue in this fight for equality and peace.”

5 de 11

IN GOD WE TRUST

(Photo by Marcelo Perez Del Carpio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Morales insisted that he won his fourth election, but was accused of fraud and bending the country’s rules to stay in power, The New York Times reported. 

6 de 11

AN END TO VIOLENCE

(Photo by DANIEL WALKER/AFP via Getty Images)

The police and armed forces abandoned the former president, siding with protesters and also demanding his resignation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

VIOLENT PROTESTS

(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Patricia Arce, the mayor of a small town, was accused of mobilizing a pro-government mob to stop protesters. Opposition members kidnapped her, cut her hair and threw red paint all over her, then forced her to sign a resignation letter before she was turned over to police and taken to a local clinic.

8 de 11

UNREST IN THE STREETS

(Photo by JORGE BERNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The demonstrations included buildings being set on fire. Video and images of people ransacking the house of Morales in the Villa Victoria neighborhood of Cochabamba also went viral.

 

 

9 de 11

SOLIDARITY

(Photo by Marcelo Perez Del Carpio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of La Paz after Morales announced his resignation on November 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

A NEW HOPE

(Photo by DANIEL WALKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Who will lead the country now? After the resignation of Morales and many of his top officials, a new leader has not been officially named. However, a leading opposition politician, Jeanine Añez Chavez — the senate’s second vice president— stated she was willing to take the reins until new elections could be held, The New York Times reported. 

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com