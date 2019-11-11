What to Know About the Political Crisis in Bolivia

A COUNTRY IN TURMOIL
After over a decade in power, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday following massive protests against him.
BOLIVIANS UNITED
Morales and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera, said in a national address that they were both stepping down to stop the violence affecting the country for weeks. Bolivians accused the political leaders of fraud and undermining democracy, but they claimed to be victims of a coup.
THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN
The opposition was felt throughout Bolivia, as graffiti messages appeared that accused Morales of being a “dictator” and a “murderer.”
ADIÓS EVO
Morales was the first indigenous president of Bolivia and was popular when he came to power; he was regarded as a symbol of political change and a fighter for social equality. “I want to tell you, brothers and sisters, that the fight does not end here,” Morales said in his resignation speech. “The poor, the social movements, will continue in this fight for equality and peace.”
IN GOD WE TRUST
Morales insisted that he won his fourth election, but was accused of fraud and bending the country’s rules to stay in power, The New York Times reported.
AN END TO VIOLENCE
The police and armed forces abandoned the former president, siding with protesters and also demanding his resignation.
VIOLENT PROTESTS
Patricia Arce, the mayor of a small town, was accused of mobilizing a pro-government mob to stop protesters. Opposition members kidnapped her, cut her hair and threw red paint all over her, then forced her to sign a resignation letter before she was turned over to police and taken to a local clinic.
UNREST IN THE STREETS
The demonstrations included buildings being set on fire. Video and images of people ransacking the house of Morales in the Villa Victoria neighborhood of Cochabamba also went viral.
SOLIDARITY
Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of La Paz after Morales announced his resignation on November 10.
A NEW HOPE
Who will lead the country now? After the resignation of Morales and many of his top officials, a new leader has not been officially named. However, a leading opposition politician, Jeanine Añez Chavez — the senate’s second vice president— stated she was willing to take the reins until new elections could be held, The New York Times reported.