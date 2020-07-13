Police Confirm Body Found in Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a body was found at Lake Piru on Monday morning.
After actress Naya Rivera went missing on July 8 during a trip to Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a body was found on Monday morning and "recovery is in progress." Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. ET at the lake.
Rivera went missing last Wednesday evening, after a boating trip with her son, Josey Dorsey. When Josey was found alone on the pontoon boat Rivera had rented, a search began and has continued over the past five days. The boy told investigators that Rivera had never gotten back into the boat after they'd been in the water together.
Over the weekend, Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, visited the lake with members of the actress's family. Dorsey has not yet publicly commented on Rivera's disappearance.