Police Confirm Body Found in Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing

After actress Naya Rivera went missing on July 8 during a trip to Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a body was found on Monday morning and "recovery is in progress." Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. ET at the lake.

Rivera went missing last Wednesday evening, after a boating trip with her son, Josey Dorsey. When Josey was found alone on the pontoon boat Rivera had rented, a search began and has continued over the past five days. The boy told investigators that Rivera had never gotten back into the boat after they'd been in the water together.