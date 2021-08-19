Blindspotting's Jaylen Barron is ready to take over the world

Getting to play Trish, the hot-headed little sister in the Starz series Blindspotting, co-starring Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt, has been a fun ride for actress Jaylen Barron. "She's a firecracker and you never know what she's going to say or if she's going to be happy or sad, but that's what I like about her," explains the Latina star. "She adds a spontaneous aspect to the show."

Jaylen Barron Credit: Heather Koepp Photography

Barron turned to her childhood for inspiration when it came time to define Trish's look. "I wanted her to be a walking Bratz Doll," she says with a laugh. "I loved them as a kid, and when I read this character, I was like 'Right, this is how she's going to look. She's going to be very feminine, she's going to love lip gloss and big hair'".

The characters in the in the Oakland-set dramedy from creators Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal often break into spoken word dance numbers that shine a light on social issues not often tackled in mainstream television. And this is part of the reason why Barron, who is of mixed Black and Mexican descent, was initially attracted to the role. "It's really important for me that other Afro-Latinos be able to see somebody on TV that looks similar to them, because we come in all different shapes, sizes and shades."

Jaylen Barron as Trish in Blindspotting Credit: Courtesy of Starz

And although she concedes that the road to success hasn't always been easy, she is grateful for the chance to represent her community on screen and shares some sage advice that's helped her get through tough times. "You cannot succeed without failing and it's a beautiful thing to learn those lessons. Have faith in your goals because maybe you won't be the biggest actress, but you'll be the biggest producer and be way happier doing that."