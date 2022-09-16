The Hollywood stars surprised fans everywhere with news that they are welcoming a new child to their family.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are growing their family!

The Age of Adaline star showed off her baby bump a the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 15.

Lively and Reynolds will be welcoming the sixth member of their family and fourth child, as they share three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

"My family is my priority, and my work fits in and around that," Lively told The Insider during a 2017 red carpet event for Variety. "I've [been] fortunate to have a job I can take my family with me and I can tailor to that, but I hope that my girls always feel what a priority they are, and see that they can be professional, strong, powerful women and they can also be mothers, wives and daughters."

In December 2021, Reynolds also opened up about spending more time with his children and how this has influenced his decision to take a sabbatical from acting.

"The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids," he said to Jessi Hempel, LinkedIn News Senior Editor.

He added, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

For Reynolds wanting to "live life like a normal human," and accommodate to his children's lifestyle is important as it is becoming more challenging as they age.

"Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad," he said. "I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act."