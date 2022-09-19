The soon-to-be mother of four called out photographers who were standing outside her home waiting to take pictures of her.

Blake Lively has scored one against the paparazzi with this move à la Serena van der Woodsen.

On September 18, the Gossip Girl star called out photographers standing outside her home waiting to snap a shot of her baby bump after news broke that she is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she wrote. "You freak me and my kids out."

Lively and Reynolds surprised fans with the news of their new family member after Lively showed off her pregnant belly at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 15.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," she added. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb"

The Betty Buzz founder has been a fierce advocate against child exploitation imagery and child pornography over the years.

During Variety's Power of Women event in 2017, where Lively was honored for her diverse accomplishments, she delivered a touching speech that drove the audience to tears.

"I'm here today because I'm a momma...I would do anything to protect them, I would literally die for them without a moment's thought," Lively said of her daughters during her speech, adding that after having her own children she has seen the importance of protecting all children from exploitation.

"I didn't really know what child pornography was, I was afraid to ask what it was, as a mother, because it would be painful to hear," she explained. "But I felt I had to ask, and I wanted to share with you. It is the truth, and I believe if we all knew this, we would dedicate much more of ourselves to stopping it."

The fearless mamá received ample support from fans, family members and fellow celebrities who supported her plead for respect for her privacy as she navigates her pregnancy.

Blake Lively Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy," her older sister Robyn Lively said. "I love you 💕 and I hope these A-holes back off."

A fan added, "Thank you so much for continuing to be vocal about this totally ignored issue. You are not alone in this fight. Big love 🖤."